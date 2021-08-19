Madhya Pradesh: Rs 4000 cr investment in Balaghat to provide jobs to 8,000 youths, says CM

Advertisement

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Balaghat on Wednesday the state government will provide employment to 7000 to 8000 people by investing about Rs 4,000 crore in the district, as per an official release.

“Balaghat is a district of amazing possibilities. Here there is an abundance of many natural wealth including forest, minerals, water, agriculture and deposits of all resources. By utilising these assets and resources, Balaghat will be made “unemployment free – with employment. Investment promotion assistance is being provided for setting up industries in the district”, said the CM.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing an Investor Summit- 2021 held at Balaghat virtually from his residence.

An additional 25 per cent rebate is being given on land allotment along with 50 percent rebate. There is a concession in electricity fee, power tariff. Pollution control validity has been increased from 2 years to 5 years. Assistance for infrastructure development and other incentive facilities are also being made available. There is an investment climate in Balaghat, said the CM.

Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, minister of state for AYUSH and Water Resources Ramkishor Kawre, MP Dhal Singh Bisen, former minister and present MLA Gauri Shankar Bisen, representatives and officials of industrial units were present in the programme at Balaghat.

CM said employment was necessary for self-reliance. Employment opportunities would be created from industries. Value addition of raw material available in Balaghat would have to be done. Here paddy had immense potential along with minerals. A new policy was being brought for paddy, so that it could be purchased at minimum support price and people would get employment. There were many opportunities in the food processing sector as well.

In this summit, debate sessions regarding setting up of manganese based industries, new rice mills and workshops on bamboo industry and tourism development were organised.

Principal secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Sanjay Shukla attended the summit from the Chief Minister's residence.

