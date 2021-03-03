Madhya Pradesh: Revised poll list published for local bodies’ elections

BHOPAL: A revised electoral list for voting in the local body elections was published on Wednesday. Elections to 407 local bodies in the state are due and an announcement is expected some time soon. The State Election Commission is expected to hold a review meeting this week, after which the schedule for the elections for nagar nigam, nagar palika and panchayats will be declared.

Sources indicate that elections to the urban bodies could be held in two phases, while, for panchayats, they may be held in three phases. Some changes could be made in the numbers and places of polling booths after the review meeting. More polling booths will be added in places that have witnessed a hike in the number of voters.

The State Election Commission has extended the time for polling by one hour; it will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. A separate IT cell has been activated by the Election Commission that will look into the State Election Management System where most of the processes have been made online. A separate mobile application, named Chunav, has also been made for facilitation of voters. It will show the details of voters along with their polling booth and its address, besides the directions assisted by a navigator tool.

Strict compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures will be ensured in view of the pandemic. The Election Commission will provide sanitisation at all booths, besides ensuring social distancing. Masks will also be available at all the booths.