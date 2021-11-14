Madhya Pradesh: Remove police officials posted for over three years at same place, SEC to ACS

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has asked the additional chief secretary (home) to remove the police officers who are posted for more than three years at one place in the district, as per the commission letter issued on Saturday.

The letter was issued in wake of panchayat election to be held in the state.

As per letter to ACS, officials posted at one place in last four years for more than three years should be transferred to another place.

The commission has asked to remove senior superintendent of police, SP, additional superintendent of police (ASP), sub divisional officer (police), city superintendent of police (CSPs), inspector and sub inspector (police station incharge) who fall under commissionís criteria.

However, the order will not be applicable for officials who will retire within six months, starting from October 2021.

