Madhya Pradesh: Regular classes for X, XII in govt schools from December 18

BHOPAL: Regular classes for X and XII in all government schools will resume from December 18. The decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting of the school education department on Monday.

Minister of school education department, Inder Singh Parmar said that regular classes for students of 10 and 12 in all government schools across the state will resume from December 18. Decisions for opening of schools for class 9 and 11 will be taken at the local level. Decisions pertaining to dates for board exams for classes X and XII could not be taken in the meeting.

All senior officials of the Directorate of Public Instructions, Rajya Shiksha Kendra and MP Board of Secondary Education were present in the meeting.

Principals of the schools have been entrusted with taking decisions on starting regular classes for students of classes 9 and 11 considering numbers of students in the class and space available for them. Principals will have to ensure the strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures related to Covid-19 guidelines.

Parmar asked the officials to prepare a proposal to change the name of Directorate of Public Instructions to Directorate of School Education. He also asked the officials to prepare syllabus according to the new education policy.

School education minister Parmar said that from now onwards a review meeting of the department will be held every Monday.

Colleges practical classes from January 1

All government colleges will start regular classes for the subjects that have practical classes with it from January 1. Classes for final year of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will begin from January 10. This was decided in a high level review meeting taken by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the higher education department. Regular classes for all courses are expected to start from January 20 in all government colleges across the state.

It was decided that classes should start in the colleges so that students should not suffer. This will start with subjects with practical classes. Teaching for all such classes will begin with the new year (January 1). In next phase classes for final year courses of UG and PG classes will begin from January 10.

Meeting of district crisis management committees will be held from January 10-20 across the state and decision to start all classes will be taken on the recommendations of these committees.