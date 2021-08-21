Madhya Pradesh: Rakshabandhan to be celebrated in blue moon

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The moon that will be up on the night of Rakshabandhan on Sunday will be the blue moon, though not in colour, says Sarika Gharu, science communicator.

It will not be exactly blue in colour, she says, adding that if there are four full moon nights in three months, it is called blue moon.

The situation has come after May 18, 2019, she adds.

This full moon night will be the third in the series, according to astronomy.

Every season has three full moon nights, but, sometimes, there are four full moon nights, she says.

That is why, in the English language, there is a phrase called once in a blue moon, which happens rarely, she says.

There is another theory which says two full moon nights in a month are called blue moon, she says, adding that it happened last year.

Some people are saying on social media that the moon appearing on the night of Sunday will look blue, but nothing of this sort is going to happen and people should not believe in such canards, she said.

The biggest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, will be with the moon this time, she added.

