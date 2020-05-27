Madhya Pradesh: Rajya Sabha poll preparations begin, may be held next month

BHOPAL: The Rajya Sabha elections which could not be held in March because of the corona pandemic may be conducted in June.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rajya Sabha elections will be held for three seats. The Election Commission sought feedback from the state’s chief electoral officer on preparations for it.

Chief electoral officer of the state Veera Rana and principal secretary of Vidhan Sabha AP Singh discussed about the preparations.

Singh wanted to know from the legislators whether they would be able to cast votes. Most of the legislators said they would be able to do that next month.

Nomination papers for the three RS seats have already been submitted. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya have filed papers from the Congress.

From the BJP, former Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki have filed papers.

In the present situation, BJP may win two seats and the Congress one.

According to AP Singh, the Election Commission has sought information from the state about how to conduct elections by maintaining social-distancing norms and about how to count votes.

He said chief electoral officer visited Vidhan Sabha to discuss about it.

Singh also said a hall outside Vidhan Sabha may be required to conduct elections, that the social-distancing norms are followed.

The elections will be held whenever the Election Commission announces the social-distancing norms and dates for the polls.