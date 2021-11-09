Madhya Pradesh: Railways to run special weekly train from November 12

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration has decided to run a weekly superfast express special train between Mysore-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mysore for the convenience of the passengers. The train will take stop at Itarsi, Bhopal and Bina stations of Bhopal division to reach its destination.

According to the release issued on Tuesday evening, the train will have 21 coaches including 2 AC Second Class, 5 AC Third Class, 7 Sleeper Class, 2 General Class, 1 Pantry Car, 2 Parcel Van, and 2 SLR.

Train No. 06215 Mysore - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Express Special will leave Mysore station at 20.10 hrs every Friday from November 12 till further notice. The train will reach Itarsi at 04.35 hrs on the third day, depart Itarsi at 04.40 hrs, reach Bhopal at 06.25 hrs, depart at 06.35 hrs, reach Bina at 08.45 hrs, depart Bina at 08.50 hrs and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 17.50 hrs.

Similarly Train No. 06216 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mysore Weekly Superfast Express Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 05.10 hrs every Monday from November 15 till further notice, it will reach Bina at 13.35 hrs on the same day, depart Bina at 13.40 hrs, Bhopal at 15.25 hrs. depart at 15.30 hrs, reach Itarsi at 17.30 hrs, depart Itarsi at 17.40 hrs and reach Mysore station at 03.30 hrs on the third day.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:03 PM IST