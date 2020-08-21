Madhya Pradesh: Rachna Tower sets sail; 147 houses allotted to sitting, ex-MLAs, MPs

BHOPAL: The long awaited housing scheme, Rachna Tower, meant for former and sitting MLAs and MPs, finally set sail on Friday as the protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma conducted the online lottery and allocated 147 houses. Former MLA Gangaram Patel was its first beneficiary.
Those who were allotted houses include former ministers Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot, Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya, former MP Alok Sanjar among others.
State assembly housing committee chairman Yashpal Sisodia said a total of 320 houses will be constructed under the project. The lottery of 147 houses that cover categories like HIG, senior MIG and junior MIG were taken out and allotted to beneficiaries.
Those present at the function include MLA Kunwar Vikarm Singh, Diviyaraj Singh, Thakurdas Nagwanshi, principal secretary AP Singh and members of Awas Sangh.
The project will be formally inaugurated on August 31 in presence of protem speaker, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra, co-operatives minister Arvind Bhadoria and medical education minister Vishwas Sarang.