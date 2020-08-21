Madhya Pradesh: Rachna Tower sets sail; 147 houses allotted to sitting, ex-MLAs, MPs

BHOPAL: The long awaited housing scheme, Rachna Tower, meant for former and sitting MLAs and MPs, finally set sail on Friday as the protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma conducted the online lottery and allocated 147 houses. Former MLA Gangaram Patel was its first beneficiary.

Those who were allotted houses include former ministers Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot, Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya, former MP Alok Sanjar among others.

State assembly housing committee chairman Yashpal Sisodia said a total of 320 houses will be constructed under the project. The lottery of 147 houses that cover categories like HIG, senior MIG and junior MIG were taken out and allotted to beneficiaries.