Madhya Pradesh: Quota in medical courses for Hindi medium school students, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government is mulling over giving reservation in medical education to students studying in Hindi medium schools. Chouhan made the statement in an interaction with media persons on Wednesday when he completed three years of his third innings as Chief Minister.

Chouhan said the government had begun to work on giving reservation to the children studying in government schools.

Similarly, the students of Hindi medium schools should also get reservation in medical courses, he said.

Chouhan said the biggest challenge that he faced during the past three years had been the Covid-19 pandemic. Many a time he had to spend sleepless nights during this period, he said.

According to Chouhan, when he was suddenly appointed Chief Minister in 2005, he had no experience of holding any position in the government. Despite this, he had no problems in dealing with day-to-day business, Chouhan said.

The State Gross Domestic Product has increased, infrastructure has got a boost and Ladli Behna Yojna has been launched to empower women, he said.

In the coming days, the closure of Ahatas under the new excise policy will yield good results, the Chief Minister said, adding that those who can consume liquor in front of their family members are eligible to drink it.

He said, “It is expected that many people will stop consuming liquor because of the closure of the Ahatas.”

According to Chouhan, Kamal Nath speaks the lies, and he is making big announcements to woo voters.

On the other hand, what he (Chouhan) says he does, the Chief Minister said.

Rs 2.25 crore transferred to farmers’ accounts

The Chief Minister said that his government had transferred Rs 2.25 crore to the accounts of farmers, and that the peasants, whose crops were damaged, would get Rs 32,000 as compensation for each hectare of crop loss.

Apart from that, they will get money under crop insurance scheme, Chouhan said.

Rs 1L to be spent on each youth for Earn-And-Learn Scheme a year

The Chief Minister said that Learn-And-Earn Scheme would soon be launched. A sum of Rs 1 lakh will be spent on each youth every year, he said, adding that besides training, they will get stipends.