Madhya Pradesh pulls up its socks for lockdown 5.0

As the lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31, the state government pulls up its socks for the lockdown 5.0.

It indicates the lockdown will not end. So the government has begun to think about which areas should be placed under the lockdown and about the kind of relaxations to be given there.

Through a video conference, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gaba discussed with the chief secretaries of different states, collectors and commissioners of civic bodies of the 13 most-afflicted districts about the measures to be taken there.

Out of the 13 districts, Indore is the most afflicted one in the country. Gaba sought suggestions by June 1 about the next strategy to deal with the corona pandemic.

The states have to send suggestions to the Centre by May 30. Video conference of Gaba made it clear that the Central Government was not ready to lift lockdown in the districts where the number of corona positive cases is rising.

The red-zone districts in MP are Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Dhar, Devas, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Burhanpur, Khargone, Mandsaur and Neemuch.

Since the number of patients in Khargone and Dhar is fewer than that of other districts, they may be put under green zone.

The number of patients is rising in Sagar, Gwalior, Bhind and Morena has shot up, so these places may be kept under red zone and lockdown period extended.

The government plans to start public transport and reopening of malls in red zones with certain restrictions.

Markets have been allowed to reopen in red-zone districts with certain restrictions.

Against this backdrop, the government is planning to give more relaxations in those areas during the lockdown 5.0.

The number of days for opening shops may be enhanced, keeping the situation in view.