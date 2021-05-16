Madhya Pradesh: Private hospitals responsible for spreading infection

BHOPAL: Private hospitals are also responsible for the escalation of the second wave of Covid-19. Last year, when the patients were treated in a few private hospitals, their relatives and other people were not allowed to enter there. This time, however, there are no restrictions on their relatives’ entry into the hospitals. This is why the number of patients is not declining despite the long haul of corona curfew and most of the private hospitals are responsible for it.

Some of such private hospitals do not have enough facilities to handle a Covid-19 patient. Besides, they are not following the protocols. The relatives of patients can visit these hospitals any time they want to. The kin of the patients who take food to the hospitals and meet them are also told to bring injections and medicines. As a result of this, most of the patients’ relatives carry the virus and pass it on to others. If a patient’s relative visits a hospital without a PPE kit, he spreads the infection to other people.

The CT scan centres do not present any different picture. A relative, without wearing a PPE kit, accompanies a patient to the centre, leading to the rise in the number of cases. So, one member of a family passes the disease on to others. Other than patients’ relatives, the health workers of the private hospitals do not follow the corona protocols. They are working without PPE kits.

According to some doctors, home isolation is another reason for the rising number of cases. When the patients are in home isolation, their relatives do not follow the corona guidelines. Such carelessness also leads to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

According to a senior officer, the number of patients shoots up as people give a wide berth to the corona protocols. He says the private hospitals should make all efforts to stop the escalation of the virus. The administration should ensure that the infection should not spread from the hospitals where the patients are being treated.