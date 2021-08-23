Madhya Pradesh: Potholed roads give jerks to industrialists in Govindpura

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The roads of Govindpura industrial area in state capital are a nightmare for industrialists and truckers as out of 8.9 kilometres of roads, 7.75 kilometres are full of potholes.

The Govindpura industrial area provides livelihood to over 30,000 people. Its industries contribute to state and national GDP. But when it comes to giving facilities, the basics like motorable roads are missing.

The industrial area is spread over 750 acres where 1,150 industries operate round the clock.

But to bring the raw material or to supply the manufactured products from the industries, the industrialists depend on roads, which are in a bad condition.

Govindpura Industrial Association (GIA) vice president Madan Lal Gurjar, who runs Mayur fabrication factory, told Free Press that they face serious problems while sending manufactured products outside the area.

He added that the truck owners always complain about poor roads. Their trucks get damaged as the roads are full for potholes.

Association secretary Vijay Gour said roads are supposed to be maintained by the district industry and commerce department (DIC). The DIC is the agency, which constructs roads too while getting fund from state government.

“But due to red tape, the files pertaining to construction and maintenance of roads play merry-go-round in Mantralaya and DIC office,” he added.

Recently, the GIA proposed to industry department that they will construct roads and maintain them after construction on its own.

Now the state government has given the amount to GIA and they are going to repair 3.25-kilometre road at the cost of Rs 6.42 lakh.

He also added that the industrial area had around 8.9 kilometres of roads. The work on 3.25 kilometres will start shortly and the rest 3.50 kilometres will be constructed after getting amount from state government. He added that their demand for construction of roads had been pending for the last four years.

Solving: MLA

Govindpura constituency MLA Krishna Gour said she is making efforts to solve problems of the area. She added that she had met the industry minister and got the amount sanctioned to construct 3.25 kilometres of road in the area.

Doing it: DIC

The assistant manager of DIC, Arvind Dayal Sharma, said DIC has started giving money to GIA for maintaining roads and drains. He added that department is trying to solve every problem and coordinating with GIA.

