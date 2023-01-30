Madhya Pradesh: Police, district admin tighten noose on illegal sand transportation, 4 held

FP Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The police and district administration teams of Morena swung into action on Sunday to pull the plug on illegal transportation of sand across the district. Instructions to tighten the noose on illegal transportation of sand were issued by Morena collector Ankit Asthana and Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri. Several teams comprising mineral department, forest department and police officials were deployed in the Civil Lines area, which first arrested a tractor driver Raghvendra Gurjar for transporting sand illegally. In the second such action of the day, another tractor driver identified as Rambaran Singh was nabbed by the team. Following this, the team also arrested two dumper drivers who were found transporting black ballast illegally. Accused were identified as Habib Khan and Pushpraj Rajawat. The district administration officials have said that action against the said crime would continue in the district.

