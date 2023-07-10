Madhya Pradesh: Police Detain Man On Charges Of Illicit Liquor Transportation In Morena

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Noorabad police of Morena emerged successful in apprehending one person who was in a bid to transport illicit liquor on Saturday late night, the police said.

The police added that the illicit liquor was seized from the possession of the arrested accused, which was worth Rs 37,500 approximately.

According to the Noorabad police, they received a tip-off on Saturday late night about a man escaping police action and allegedly ferrying illicit liquor by means of a luxury vehicle. He was coming from Gwalior and had entered Morena by dodging police.

Senior police officials immediately constituted a team and laid barricades at the bridge built over Saank river. The suspect arrived there with his luxury vehicle, who sped away from the spot on witnessing the police. The Noorabad police team chased him down and was finally successful in nabbing him, as the tyre of his luxury vehicle burst due to excessive speeding. The police inspected his car, from where they recovered six crates of country made liquor and four crates of foreign liquor. A case was registered against the accused under Excise Act and he was taken into custody thereafter.

Apart from illicit liquor, the cops also seized his car being used for committing the offence, the police said.