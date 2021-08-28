Madhya Pradesh: Police department begins direct recruitment for sportspersons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police department has begun direct recruitment of sportspersons into its services. The last date for filing the application is September 27. In all, 10 posts of sub inspectors and 50 posts for constables will be filled through direct recruitment.

To promote sports activities in state and to provide employment to sportsmen, the state government has started direct recruitment. Recently, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered to appoint Olympian Vivek Sagar as deputy superintendent of police (DSP). While appointing, police department will look into age, qualifications and number of medals a sportsperson has won.

The sportsperson who won medals in different sports competitions will be selected and get marks as mentioned below.

Olympics

Gold: 800

Silver:700

Bronze: 600

Participation: 400

World cup/ world championship

Gold: 400

Silver:300

Bronze: 250

Participation: 100

Asian games

Gold: 300

Silver:200

Bronze: 150

Participation: 75

Common wealth games

Gold: 200

Silver:150

Bronze: 125

Participation: 50

South Asian games

Gold: 150

Silver:125

Bronze: 100

Participation: 40

Authorised Asian Championship

Gold: 125

Silver:100

Bronze: 75

Participation: 30

National games

Gold: 50

Silver:40

Bronze: 30

Participation: 15

Authorised national championship

Gold: 30

Silver:25

Bronze: 20

Participation: 10

Posts are III grade

The minimum age for selection is 18 years and maximum 33 years. For women and SC/ST category, the maximum age is 38 years. In exceptional cases, relaxation can be given.

Qualification

For constable’s post, minimum qualification for unreserved, other backward class and schedule caste is class 12 pass. For ST, it is class 8 pass. For sub inspector’s post, candidate has to be a graduate. In exceptional cases, relaxation can be given.

