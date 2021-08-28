Madhya Pradesh: Police department begins direct recruitment for sportspersons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police department has begun direct recruitment of sportspersons into its services. The last date for filing the application is September 27. In all, 10 posts of sub inspectors and 50 posts for constables will be filled through direct recruitment.
To promote sports activities in state and to provide employment to sportsmen, the state government has started direct recruitment. Recently, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered to appoint Olympian Vivek Sagar as deputy superintendent of police (DSP). While appointing, police department will look into age, qualifications and number of medals a sportsperson has won.
The sportsperson who won medals in different sports competitions will be selected and get marks as mentioned below.
Olympics
Gold: 800
Silver:700
Bronze: 600
Participation: 400
World cup/ world championship
Gold: 400
Silver:300
Bronze: 250
Participation: 100
Asian games
Gold: 300
Silver:200
Bronze: 150
Participation: 75
Common wealth games
Gold: 200
Silver:150
Bronze: 125
Participation: 50
South Asian games
Gold: 150
Silver:125
Bronze: 100
Participation: 40
Authorised Asian Championship
Gold: 125
Silver:100
Bronze: 75
Participation: 30
National games
Gold: 50
Silver:40
Bronze: 30
Participation: 15
Authorised national championship
Gold: 30
Silver:25
Bronze: 20
Participation: 10
Posts are III grade
The minimum age for selection is 18 years and maximum 33 years. For women and SC/ST category, the maximum age is 38 years. In exceptional cases, relaxation can be given.
Qualification
For constable’s post, minimum qualification for unreserved, other backward class and schedule caste is class 12 pass. For ST, it is class 8 pass. For sub inspector’s post, candidate has to be a graduate. In exceptional cases, relaxation can be given.
