Madhya Pradesh: Police demolish history-sheeter's house in Gwalior; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Unable to take JCB, police themselves demolish rape and kidnapping accused's house

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): History-sheeter Ramsahai Gurjar's house was razed down by police and district administration in Sikrawali village of Gwalior on Wednesday. About 15 bighas of government land have also been freed from his possession.

Gurjar is accused of rape and kidnapping in several cases and is currently absconding . Police have announced Rs 30k award on Gurjar's arrest.

Interestingly, the police themselves had to demolish the house of the accused as it was situated in a rocky area inside forest under Bhanwarpura police station area. Thus, the police and revenue department officials were unable to take the JCB machine there.

Police officials informed that the house was built on government land without permission

Ramsahai Gurjar is accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl of the village last year. He also made headlines recently when 3 villagers were abducted from Vijaypur police station area of Sheopur district.

