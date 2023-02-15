e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Police demolish history-sheeter's house in Gwalior; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Police demolish history-sheeter's house in Gwalior; WATCH video

Gurjar is a wanted criminal and has charges of rape and kidnapping

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Unable to take JCB, police themselves demolish rape and kidnapping accused's house | FP Photo
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): History-sheeter Ramsahai Gurjar's house was razed down by police and district administration in Sikrawali village of Gwalior on Wednesday. About 15 bighas of government land have also been freed from his possession.

Gurjar is accused of rape and kidnapping in several cases and is currently absconding . Police have announced Rs 30k award on Gurjar's arrest.

Interestingly, the police themselves had to demolish the house of the accused as it was situated in a rocky area inside forest under Bhanwarpura police station area. Thus, the police and revenue department officials were unable to take the JCB machine there.

Police officials informed that the house was built on government land without permission

Ramsahai Gurjar is accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl of the village last year. He also made headlines recently when 3 villagers were abducted from Vijaypur police station area of Sheopur district.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tank T-90 testing halted after employee injured during missed test fire at...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Police demolish history-sheeter's house in Gwalior; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Police demolish history-sheeter's house in Gwalior; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior temple's donation boxes swell with cash, Rs 11.6 Lakh counted so far, WATCH...

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior temple's donation boxes swell with cash, Rs 11.6 Lakh counted so far, WATCH...

Madhya Pradesh: Man held for transferring Rs 11 Lakh from estranged wife's bank account in Piplani

Madhya Pradesh: Man held for transferring Rs 11 Lakh from estranged wife's bank account in Piplani

Madhya Pradesh: Protection and restitution of cultural heritage to be theme for first G20 culture...

Madhya Pradesh: Protection and restitution of cultural heritage to be theme for first G20 culture...

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia visits Anganwadi, teaches Tribal history to students; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia visits Anganwadi, teaches Tribal history to students; WATCH video