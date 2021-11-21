Madhya Pradesh: Police commissioner system to be implemented in Bhopal and Indore

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced the implementation of the Police Commissioner System in two metropolitan cities- the state capital Bhopal and Indore to curb the criminal activities in the state.

"Police commissioner system will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore on the lines of Mumbai. This system is applicable in most of the metropolitan cities. The advantage of this would be that the police would have more powers and an effective mechanism to control crime," said the CM in a video released.

The government had announced to implement this earlier also, but after the opposition of the IAS lobby, the government had to come on the back foot.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:01 PM IST