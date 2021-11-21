Madhya Pradesh: Guna jumps from 128 to 79 rank among cities with population up to 10L

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna municipality with 3,527 out of total 6,000 ranking points has secured 79th position in over-all ranking in Central government's annual cleanliness survey on Saturday. Municipality improved on its previous year’s ranking by 49 position as in 2020, Guna was placed at 128th position.

Briefing media persons on the performance, chief municipal officer Tej Singh Yadav said that this time special emphasis was laid on garbage collection. Garbage was collected directly in garbage vehicles without reaching the roads, a garbage collection cart was run in every ward.

As many 37 garbage vehicles were deployed in 37 wards of the town to collect garbage. Earlier, people used to throw garbage in empty plots in dense settlements. Around 45 garbage collection stations were set up.

In the last two years, Guna improved its ranking from 229th in 2019 to 79 in 2021. It secured third position among municipalities with one to three lakh population.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:46 AM IST