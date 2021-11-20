Madhya Pradesh: State government launches ‘MP Farm Gate’, taking mandis to farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has planned to launch a mobile application, MP Farm Gate, to reach farmers’ doorsteps to procure their produce, said senior official of Madhya Pradesh Mandi Board.

“Considering the fact that farmers queue up at mandis for hours to sell their produce, the state mandi board has decided to reach farmer’s doorstep through technology,” Board managing director Vivek Narwal said.

Mandi Board’s mobile app called Sauda Patrak was launched during Covid pandemic and the results were encouraging. The app facilitated farmers and traders besides cutting down paperwork.

The technical glitches in the app are worked upon regularly but now the Mandi Board has decided to launch another new app - MP Farm Gate. This will act as a common platform for farmers and the traders and will facilitate buying and selling of agricultural produce without visiting mandi premises.

The Mandi Board has data of farmers and registered traders that will be updated on the mobile app. The trader can identify the farmer depending on the produce he wants to buy. The traders who are registered with the mandis can avail this facility.

Farmers’ list along with their contact details too will be available online. This will facilitate traders to have direct interaction with farmers. Traders and farmers will have to adhere to all the rules that are followed in Mandi premises.

The taxes levied on farmers and traders will be deducted online while they make payments.

Mandi Board has decided to depute officials and form flying squads to randomly visit places to ensure that mandi rules are implemented.

Another source from Mandi Board said certain changes are inevitable in mobile app. Board is in consultation with agri-experts and software professionals to ensure that produce is procured at MSP. They are also trying to find ways to keep check on entry of right quantity on mobile app besides random physical checking.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: State misses top rank again in cleanliness award

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 09:47 PM IST