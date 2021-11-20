Madhya Pradesh: State misses top rank again in cleanliness award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, once again, missed the top position as the cleanest state in the list of Central government's annual cleanliness awards. The health department officials attribute it to poor sanitation, which led to 13,700 dengue cases in state this year.

This year, Madhya Pradesh received 3rd rank in states with over 100 urban local bodies. Chhattisgarh is on top of the list. Maharashtra won the second cleanest state award. Last time, Madhya Pradesh was at third position while Chhattisgarh had topped the list in the same category. Maharashtra was at 2nd position in the category.

Coming back to Madhya Pradesh, 13,700 dengue cases were reported till Saturday this year. Mosquitoes that cause dengue breed in poor sanitary condition, specially water-logged areas. Health department officials attributed it to rain in Madhya Pradesh.

Mandsaur, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Gwalior, Dhar were worst affected with dengue. Jabalpur CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kuraria said dengue cases are directly related to poor sanitation. “We banned use of desert coolers in Jabalpur. We can say that increasing cases of dengue is main reason behind Madhya Pradesh receiving 3rd position in Swachhata Sarvekshan-2021. Rains gave scope for dengue to spread tentacles,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 09:29 PM IST