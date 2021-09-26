Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest four accused, seized diesel of worth Rs 12 lakh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime branch and the Kundam police arrested four accused- who stole petrol and diesel from vehicles and seized diesel worth Rs 12 lakh on Sunday.

The accused are identified as the Sundar Burman (27), resident of Bhedaghat and conductor Shubham Rajak (25) resident of Tewari village, Jitendra Soni (34), resident of Tevar Bhedaghat and Lalit Tiwari (34), resident of Adhartal.

Kundam police station in charge Pratap Singh Markam said that he had a tip that a tanker MP17 G 0116 filled with stolen diesel was heading to a crusher plant located in Samnapur.

Acting on the information, the Kundam police and the crime branch formed a team and besieged the tanker in Ghughra village. During this, the police caught the accused driver Sundar Burman and conductor Shubham Rajak. On interrogation they said that the tanker was filled with 12,000 liters of diesel.

The accused further said that the tanker was filled with diesel from a dhaba located on the Slimnabad bypass and they were going to unload it in the crusher plant located at Samnapur.

The police further caught the two others accused Jitendra and Lalit who were moving ahead in the direction of the crusher plant.

During the interrogation, it came to light that Jitendra and Lalit ran a dhaba on Slimnabad bypass. In the shed of dhaba, they steal diesel and petrol from the vehicles. After collecting around 10-12 thousand liters they fix a deal and sold it, the police said.

The police, however, took them into custody and further investigation is going on.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:14 PM IST