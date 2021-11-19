Madhya Pradesh: PM lands at Khajuraho airport on way to UP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief stopover at Khajuraho airport on way to Uttar Pradesh on Friday, according to an official release.

The PM was received by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Khajuraho airport and accorded a warm welcome. Khajuraho MP Vishnudutt Sharma and minister incharge of Chhatarpur district Omprakash Sakhlecha were also present.

The PM landed at airport on Friday for a short stay at 2 pm by an Indian Air Force plane and left for Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh by an Air Force helicopter, according to the release.

Others present at airport included former minister of state Lalita Yadav, MLAs Pradhuman Singh Lodhi and Rajesh Prajapati, BJP district president Malkhan Singh, Sagar divisional commissioner Mukesh Kumar Shukla, inspector general of police Anil Sharma, deputy inspector Vivekraj Singh, collector Sheelendra Singh and superintendent of police Sachin Sharma.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:19 PM IST