Madhya Pradesh: PM College Of Excellence To Start In All 55 Districts From July 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the centre of 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara' will be opened in every PM College of Excellence and necessary arrangements will be made in this regard. The PM College of Excellence is going to get started from July 1 in all the 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Chairing a review meeting of the department of higher education at Mantralaya on Friday, the chief minister said that PM Excellence College will be the pride of the district.

He further said the state will come up with a drone policy. A strategy should be chalked out and work should be done on usage of drone in higher education, industry and other sectors

As interest of youths is increasing towards artificial intelligence and aviation, hence better teaching arrangements of these subjects should be ensured, said the CM.

Talking about the growing aviation sector, he said recently the country's first helicopter pilot training school, Khajuraho, was started. It is the effort of the state government that wherever there are airstrips, arrangements of pilot training institutes shall be established. The arrangement of degree and diploma courses shall be done through the nearest university as this will promote job oriented education and attract investments.

Shri Anna Samvardhan Abhiyan launched

CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Shri Anna Samvardhan Abhiyan which promotes use of millets and other coarse grains in daily life. In this regard, he highlighted importance of millets and other coarse grains.

He also said that DHE should start agriculture and other beneficial courses in Excellence Colleges. Colleges and Universities shall develop such an image that students of other states come to study in Madhya Pradesh. Transportation facilities shall be provided to students of colleges and they shall be informed about aviation and other courses. Most importantly, students shall be encouraged for job oriented courses.

'Achievements of Ram, Krishna to be included in syllabus'

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that achievements of Lord Ram and Krishna would be included in syllabus of School Education and Higher Education. He reiterated that Madhya Pradesh government has taken a big project of Ram Van Gaman Path and Krishna Path Gaman in it hands wherein places connected with Ram and Krishna will be identified and developed as religious sites.

Talking about the healthy life style, he added that in due course of time, wheat usage became prevalent but it is not indigenious, rather it is a foreign grain. Even in religious rituals, wheat is not used. It is rice and other coarse grains which are used in religious practices in the country.

Already state government has constituted the Yoga Commission. Previous Shivraj government had formed Anand Mantralaya and work of it will be taken forward.

'Construct gates in names of Lord Ram, Krishna'

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed to construct entry gates in the name of Lord Ram, Krishna and other luminaries like Raja Bhoj, Vikramaditya and others. The instructions were issued during a meeting to discuss tourism and development of religious places in the state on Friday.

CM has reportedly asked to construct entry gate names of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in Bhopal. Moreover, he also instructed the officials to construct the entry gates at the borders of the state. He asked to identify the places which were frequented by Lord Ram and Krishna.

Geeta Utsava will be celebrated on Geeta Jayanti in the state.