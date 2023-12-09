 Madhya Pradesh: Pick-Pocket Caught On Camera Stealing Wallets From BJP Workers During Victory Rally In Jabalpur; Check Pictures
Madhya Pradesh: Pick-Pocket Caught On Camera Stealing Wallets From BJP Workers During Victory Rally In Jabalpur; Check Pictures

The matter came to fore on Saturday through a video which captured the pocket picker stealing from many.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A pick-pocket was captured in the camera stealing wallets from the pockets of the BJP workers at a victory procession in Jabalpur. The incident, which came to fore on Saturday, happened in broad day light a few days ago when BJP workers and supporters were busy celebrating their win.

The matter pertains to Jabalpur where a huge gathering was involved in the celebration of BJP’s landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh. However, the celebration also went unfavourable for more than a dozen people as their wallets were picked by a thief taking advantage of the euphoric gathering.

article-image

FP Photo

article-image

In the video, it can be seen that people are joyously garlanding one of the winning MLA from Jabalpur district. On the other hand, the thief is having fun sweeping in between the crowd and smartly taking their wallets out. As people were so lost in the procession, nobody had noticed losing their wallets.

FP Photo

Later, when the procession ended, and the victims put their hands inside their wallets, they couldn't find any. Reacting to this, many people lodged a complaint with Jabalpur police. Police then registered a case against the pocket picker.

After some time, a video came to the fore, which captured the thief stealing the wallets. The pocket picker has been identified and police are searching for the accused.

article-image

