 MP Shocker: Gurjar Men Thrash Dalit Women With Sticks After Their Goats 'Trespass' Farm In Ujjain; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker: Gurjar Men Thrash Dalit Women With Sticks After Their Goats 'Trespass' Farm In Ujjain; Visuals Surface

MP Shocker: Gurjar Men Thrash Dalit Women With Sticks After Their Goats 'Trespass' Farm In Ujjain; Visuals Surface

Ujjain has recently witnessed three similar cases of violence.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A few men belonging to Gurjar community allegedly thrashed three Dalit women with sticks after their goats trespassed their farm in Ujjain. The video is taking rounds on social media, in which a man can be seen holding a girl with one hand and beating her using a stick from the other hand.

According to information, the men who were involved in physically assaulting the women, were drunk. The incident unfolded over a dispute concerning goats entering a farm. The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read Also
MP-Based Engineer Threw Wife Out Of Home During Stay In US, Left Her On Street & Now Years Later...
article-image

Ujjain has recently witnessed a troubling trend with three repeated cases of violence coming to light. One incident was reported where a Muslim man named Zabeer was allegedly caught red-handed urinating on the walls of a Hindu temple.

And the other one involving a school principal beating students with a cricket bat for playing inside the classroom. In response to the urinating incident, Zabeer was made to clean the wall on which he had urinated by the locasls. Authorities are called upon to thoroughly investigate these incidents and take appropriate actions to address the concerns raised by the affected communities.

Read Also
MP: School Principal Thrashes Students With Cricket Bat For Playing In Classroom; Chilling Visuals...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Food Startup: Instagram-Inspired, 2 Teens Sell Authentic Turkish Kunafas In Indore That You...

MP Food Startup: Instagram-Inspired, 2 Teens Sell Authentic Turkish Kunafas In Indore That You...

MP Shocker: Gurjar Men Thrash Dalit Women With Sticks After Their Goats 'Trespass' Farm In Ujjain;...

MP Shocker: Gurjar Men Thrash Dalit Women With Sticks After Their Goats 'Trespass' Farm In Ujjain;...

Madhya Pradesh To Get Its Next CM Likely On Monday After BJP Observers Meet Party MLAs

Madhya Pradesh To Get Its Next CM Likely On Monday After BJP Observers Meet Party MLAs

MP: School Principal Thrashes Students With Cricket Bat For Playing In Classroom; Chilling Visuals...

MP: School Principal Thrashes Students With Cricket Bat For Playing In Classroom; Chilling Visuals...

Indore: Vande Metro Train To Connect Indore & Ujjain Soon; Check Special Features

Indore: Vande Metro Train To Connect Indore & Ujjain Soon; Check Special Features