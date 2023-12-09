MP Shocker: Gurjar Men Thrash Dalit Women With Sticks After Their Goats 'Trespass' Farm In Ujjain; Visuals Surface

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A few men belonging to Gurjar community allegedly thrashed three Dalit women with sticks after their goats trespassed their farm in Ujjain. The video is taking rounds on social media, in which a man can be seen holding a girl with one hand and beating her using a stick from the other hand.

यह विडियो Ujjain का बताया जा रहा है।

पता नहीं हर दीन कोई ना कोई नई विडियो

सामने आता है।



जिसमे लड़कियों के साथ छेड़खानी मारपीट रेप जैसे मामला होते हैं। कब तक ऐसे ही होता रहेगा

कोई सख्त कानून क्यों नहीं बनाती हैं सरकार द्वारा ???

According to information, the men who were involved in physically assaulting the women, were drunk. The incident unfolded over a dispute concerning goats entering a farm. The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In Makdon village which comes under Ujjain district, 3 Dalit women were allegedly beaten up by the accused belonging to the Gurjar community over goats entering a farm, accused have been booked under IPC and SC/ST Act.

Bullies molested and assaulted a tribal sister under the influence of alcohol, the case is from Tarana tehsil of Ujjain district.

the matter should be taken into cognizance and immediate action should be taken.

Ujjain has recently witnessed a troubling trend with three repeated cases of violence coming to light. One incident was reported where a Muslim man named Zabeer was allegedly caught red-handed urinating on the walls of a Hindu temple.

And the other one involving a school principal beating students with a cricket bat for playing inside the classroom. In response to the urinating incident, Zabeer was made to clean the wall on which he had urinated by the locasls. Authorities are called upon to thoroughly investigate these incidents and take appropriate actions to address the concerns raised by the affected communities.