Madhya Pradesh: Phase-II vaccination held only in Indore & Jhabua on Tuesday

Bhopal: Phase-2 vaccination was held only in two districts—Indore and Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Indore senior citizens’ vaccination tally was 31,972 and the co-morbidities’ tally went up to 6,758 on Tuesday. Similarly, Jhabua’s senior citizens’ vaccination tally increased to 2,586 and co-morbidities’ tally went up to 236. Overall, senior citizens’ vaccination tally increased to 227,395 and co-morbidities’ tally went up to 29,028. Overall, the vaccination tally went up to 1,185,173.

Madhya Pradesh reported 457 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 565,527 and toll to 3,874 on Tuesday. The corona-positive rate is 3.0 per cent, with 14,886 samples being sent for testing at the state level. Forty-five samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Indore reported 157 corona cases and its tally went up to 61,043 and toll to 937. Bhopal reported 86 corona cases and its tally went up to 44,791 and toll to 620. Jabalpur reported 28 cases, while Gwalior reported 16 cases. The number of active cases reported in Indore was 1,298, while 701 active cases were reported in Bhopal. Other smaller districts, such as Panna, reported 25 active cases, while Sheopur reported 38 active cases. Burhanpur’s active cases tally went up to 84, while it recorded 10 corona cases. Sidhi and Mandsaur reported 54 active cases each. Chhindwara reported 123 active cases.