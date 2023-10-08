Madhya Pradesh: Pashu Varaha Idol To Be Displayed At Bhopal Museum Exhibition

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The idol of Pashu Varaha was brought to Vidisha District Archaeological Museum about 9-10 years back from Kewtan River in village Sunari in Ganj Basoda tehsil.

The idol, which belongs 10-11th century AD, is carved in red sandstone and shows gods and goddesses. Namrata Yadav, the curator incharge, said Pashupati Varaha was incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to Mahabharata and Bhagwat Puran, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Varaha to rescue the submerged earth.

This Varaha sculpture is being sent for display at Archaeological Museum and Gallery in Bhopal under direction of Manisha Nene, Curator of Antiquities, and Director Manisha Mukherjee, with guidance from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Mumbai.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Mumbai has gathered significant artifacts and artworks from around the world, including ancient sculptures and art, with Vidisha Museum's Pashupati Varaha sculpture earning the distinction of being the second most important artefact selected from India. This sculpture will represent the rich cultural heritage of the Vidisha district, a source of pride for the region.

This exhibition will also feature six sculptures from British Museum, five from German Museum, two from Getty Museum in the United States, three from the Mumbai Museum, one from the Delhi Museum, and one from Vidisha Museum.