Madhya Pradesh: Panchsheel Nagar to be developed as Sanskrit-speaking locality

BHOPAL: Panchsheel Nagar locality of the state capital has been identified for special Sanskrit teaching programme by the Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan. School education minister and Chairman of the Sansthan Inder Singh Parmar said that a diploma course in Ayurveda would also be started by the Sansthan.

School education minister said that Sanskrit language should be made useful and vocational courses should be started in Sanskrit. He said that a diploma course in Ayurveda should be started by the Sanskrit Sansthan that will be a step in making the state 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'.

Parmar said that measures should be taken to popularize Sanskrit among common people. He said that Panchsheel Nagar locality of Bhopal should be developed in a manner that most of the people should speak Sanskrit. Not only this, a pocket in every district should be developed as Sanskrit speaking locality. The school education minister also instructed the officials to introduce Sanskrit in schools from LKG/UKG to Class IV. One government school should be identified in every district for this scheme.

Director of the Sansthan PR Tiwari said that instructions have also been given to establish residential schools for boys for Sanskrit learning on the lines of girls residential school in Bhopal.