Madhya Pradesh: Corona made way for innovations in teaching, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while dedicating 145 educational buildings to state

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lauded efforts made by school education department to reach students even during the corona pandemic. Adopting innovative means school education department did not let students suffer during corona, said CM during virtual dedication of 145 new educational buildings on Tuesday.

Chouhan said that educational activities were affected in the Corona period but the government has taken the task of connecting children online with education through innovative alternative arrangements.

The educational buildings , constructed at a cost of Rs 497 crore 70 lakh, include 13 Specialized Residential Schools (Girls Education Complex) of Tribal Welfare Department built at a cost of Rs 357 crore 9 lakhs, 3 new hostel buildings of Rs 4 crore 63 lakhs and 129 high schools and higher secondary school buildings costing Rs 135 crore 98 lakh of the School Education Department.

These buildings were constructed for the Tribal Welfare Department and School Education Department by the Public Works Department. The academic infrastructures dedicated in the programme are of the election unaffected districts.