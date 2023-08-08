Madhya Pradesh: Opening Fire On Tribal In Singrauli, Co-Accused Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli police on Monday arrested co-accused in the firing incident that took place under Morabi police station in Rewa district, police said on Tuesday. The key accused is still on the run.

Vivekanand Vaish, son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish, had opened fire on tribal Surya Prakash Khairbar under Morba police station limit in Singrauli district, on August 3.

The police station incharge Ashok Singh Parihar said FIR was registered against the two persons - MLA’s son Vivek and Deepak Panika. SP Mohammad Yusuf Quarashi has announced the reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of accused Vivekanand into the case.

The police teams were searching the accused and his friend. On Monday night, the co-accused in the case was arrested.

On Thursday evening, Surya Prakash Khairbar was standing with his friends when Vivek came in car. While crossing, they had a dispute over narrow road near Budhi Mai Mata temple, about 25 km from the district headquarters. They engaged in dispute and Vivekanand opened fire with the country made gun on Khairbar.

