Madhya Pradesh: One held with 52 litres of illicit liquor in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department officials of the Itarsi town in Narmadapuram have arrested a man on charges of possessing 52 litres of illicit liquor, the officials of the department said on Friday.

The officials also claimed to have seized the illicit liquor as well as the arrested accused man’s two-wheeler from his possession. The Itarsi excise department officials stated that following an input from a whistle-blower on Wednesday, the department officials constituted a team and raided the house of Aman Rajput, located in ward number 4, Kavad colony of the town, from where the team discovered 54 litres of illicit English liquor.

The team seized the liquor and also launched a manhunt to nab Rajput who was absconding from his place. Acting on another tip-off, the department nabbed another man on Wednesday, identified as Udit Thakur, who was possessing 52 litres of illicit liquor. The excise team seized the illicit liquor possessed by him, as well as his two-wheeler. Excise sub-inspector Nilesh Pawar and Suyash Faujdaar, Head constables Ramdutt Sharma and Raghuveer Prasad Nimoda and several other excise officials played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused.