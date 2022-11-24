MP: Painting, rangoli making competition organised in Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A citizen engagement-based cleanliness competition is being organised in Narmadapuram, in view of the upcoming cleanliness survey 2023, as per which, a painting and rangoli competition centred on the cleanliness theme was organised at the Nehru Park of Narmadapuram on Thursday, the chief municipal officer (CMO) of Narmadapuram, Vinod Kumar Shukla said.

Notably, the cleanliness competition is being held under the direction of Narmadapuram municipal council president, Neetu Mahendra Yadav and the leadership of CMO Shukla.

CMO Shukla stated that as many as 95 school and college students, belonging to Shanti Niketan School, Samaritans School, Government Girls’ School and the students of Home Science College participated in the event. On the occasion, a street play was also organised at Saat Raasta junction of Narmadapuram on Thursday morning.

CMO Shukla went on to state that the competition is aimed at spreading awareness among the general public of Narmadapuram regarding cleanliness and hygiene. He added that Narmadapuram municipal council president Neetu Mahendra Yadav has announced the conduct of a Swacch Technology competition, under which she has appealed to the educational institutions to dispense such innovative models which could lend contribution in maintaining hygiene. Health officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari and other officials were also present on the occasion.