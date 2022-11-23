e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNarmadapuram: 4 held for robbing patwari, attacking him

Narmadapuram: 4 held for robbing patwari, attacking him

Dixit, who received injuries on his head, went to the hospital for treatment and approached police. The accused were arrested under Section 394 of Indian Penal Code

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhan Nagar police station staff have arrested four persons including a minor on charges of attacking a patwari posted in Makhan Nagar and robbing him of cash and other valuables, police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the incident took place on Monday evening. Makhan Nagar police station house officer Praveen Kumar told the media that the complainant Amit Kumar Dixit is posted as patwari in Makhan Nagar who was on way to home in Sohagpur on a bike on Monday evening.

As soon as he crossed Makhan Nagar canal culvert, he was stopped by three youths and a minor who snatched his helmet fastened with the bike and hit him on his head with it. As he bled profusely, the miscreants then robbed him of Rs 1,000, ATM card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and fled.

Dixit, who received injuries on his head, went to the hospital for treatment and approached police. The accused were arrested under Section 394 of Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
MP: Awards to be conferred on Narmadapuram athletes
article-image

RECENT STORIES

QR codes to help put check on spurious medicines: AIOCD

QR codes to help put check on spurious medicines: AIOCD

Indore: Man arrested with stolen goods

Indore: Man arrested with stolen goods

Indore: Man ends life

Indore: Man ends life

Indore: Six students injured as college bus overturns

Indore: Six students injured as college bus overturns

Indore: Tribal student suffering from sickle cell anaemia ends life 

Indore: Tribal student suffering from sickle cell anaemia ends life 