Narmadapuram: 4 held for robbing patwari, attacking him

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhan Nagar police station staff have arrested four persons including a minor on charges of attacking a patwari posted in Makhan Nagar and robbing him of cash and other valuables, police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the incident took place on Monday evening. Makhan Nagar police station house officer Praveen Kumar told the media that the complainant Amit Kumar Dixit is posted as patwari in Makhan Nagar who was on way to home in Sohagpur on a bike on Monday evening.

As soon as he crossed Makhan Nagar canal culvert, he was stopped by three youths and a minor who snatched his helmet fastened with the bike and hit him on his head with it. As he bled profusely, the miscreants then robbed him of Rs 1,000, ATM card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and fled.

Dixit, who received injuries on his head, went to the hospital for treatment and approached police. The accused were arrested under Section 394 of Indian Penal Code.