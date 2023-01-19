e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong freezes at 2.0 degree celsius, Khajuraho shivers at 2.6 degree celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong freezes at 2.0 degree celsius, Khajuraho shivers at 2.6 degree celsius

Datia recorded 3.0 degree Celsius while Gwalior recorded 3.4 degree Celsius

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Representative Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nowgong freezed at 2.0 degree Celsius while Khajuraho shivered at 2.6 degree Celsius on Thursday. Cold continued to prevail in the state, according to the meteorological department officials.

Datia recorded 3.0 degree Celsius while Gwalior recorded 3.4 degree Celsius. Umaria recorded 3.8 degree Celsius while Raisen recorded 4.4 degree Celsius. Rewa recorded 4.6 degree Celsius.

Guna and Satna recorded 6.0 degree Celsius each while Raisen recorded 5.3 degree Celsius. Damoh recorded 6.2 degree Celsius and Sidhi recorded 6.4 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7.0 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 9.4 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, a yellow alert has been issued for cold waves in Chambal division and districts like Raisen, Ratlam, Umaria, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Datia. Similarly, frost is likely in Umaria, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Gwalior and Datia districts.

