Madhya Pradesh: No schools till Class 8 till November 30

BHOPAL: The State government has decided to keep classes up to VIII suspended till November 30 in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, an order of the government had kept these classes shut till November 15.

Nevertheless, The government order for students of classes 9-12 remains same. Students of these classes can go to school to clear their doubts with permission of their parents. Schools cannot hold regular classes. Schools, at present are allowed only to hold ‘doubt clearing sessions’ following Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by the Union Health Ministry.

However, online classes for students of all classes can continue, says the government order issued on Thursday.