Madhya Pradesh: No need for submitting dozens of documents for college admission

BHOPAL: Taking cognizance of the issue raised by Free Press, the department of higher education has issued directions to principals of all colleges across the state not to take any document from the students except their Transfer Certification for admission to the U-G courses and TC and migration for admission to the P-G courses.
The principal secretary, department of higher education, Anupam Rajan, agreed with the issue raised by Free Press and immediately issued the directions. About 15-20 documents, including caste/income certificate, marksheets of Classes X and XII, Aadhar and so forth were submitted by the students. These documents are already uploaded by the student during filing of the admission form online.
Rajan has instructed that not more than two documents should be sought from the students. This not only saved the environment, but also extra expenses made by the students on photocopies of these documents, he added.
Will save 3,000 trees
More than 5.5 lakh students took admissions during this academic session in 1,405 colleges across the state using about 66 tons of paper. According to experts, about 1,500 trees are used to produce this amount of paper. This step of the department of higher education is expected to save about 3,000 trees a year.
Campaign to open DigiLocker account
Taking cognizance of the report, the department of higher education has planned to begin a campaign in which students will be informed about the benefits of having an account on DigiLocker.
Students will be informed about DigiLocker and will be briefed about the kind of documents that should be uploaded on DigiLocker and how to make maximum use of it. The department of higher education will hold workshops under the Centre’s science and technology department’s programmes related to awareness under the Digital Bharat Scheme.
