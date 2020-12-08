Madhya Pradesh: No need for submitting dozens of documents for college admission

BHOPAL: Taking cognizance of the issue raised by Free Press, the department of higher education has issued directions to principals of all colleges across the state not to take any document from the students except their Transfer Certification for admission to the U-G courses and TC and migration for admission to the P-G courses.

The principal secretary, department of higher education, Anupam Rajan, agreed with the issue raised by Free Press and immediately issued the directions. About 15-20 documents, including caste/income certificate, marksheets of Classes X and XII, Aadhar and so forth were submitted by the students. These documents are already uploaded by the student during filing of the admission form online.

Rajan has instructed that not more than two documents should be sought from the students. This not only saved the environment, but also extra expenses made by the students on photocopies of these documents, he added.