Madhya Pradesh: College Online Admission 'costs' 1,584 trees

BHOPAL: About 5.5 lakh students from Madhya Pradesh used more than 6 crore A4-size paper sheets to secure admission in 1405 colleges across the state, this session, through ‘Online Process’ held by Department of Higher Education (DHE).

According to figures provided by the department more than 5.50 lakh students took admission in colleges across the state. Each student used 10-15 paper sheets to submit photocopies of their documents. The documents to be deposited in colleges include mark sheet of class 10 and 12 besides photocopies of certificates that of transfer, migration, income, caste, Aadhaar card copy etc. Same numbers of copies are to be submitted again if a student applies for scholarship.

“On an average a student submits about 10-15 set of copies to complete the Online admission process. This is happening when the Higher Education Department keeps claiming that the admission process is Online,” said whistleblower and education activist DP Singh. Moreover, all these documents are already uploaded on the portal of higher education and MPonlie, he added. All colleges have access to these documents but they ask for a hardcopy of all documents during verification process.