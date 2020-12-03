BMC approves felling of over 1,200 trees to make way for infra projects

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Tree Authority (TA) on Wednesday approved proposals of cutting and transplantation of 1,234 trees for various infrastructure projects. As many as 946 of the total 1,234 trees that have been approved for felling will be affected due to Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) from Sewri to Nhava Sheva, said an official.

On Wednesday, a proposal of cutting 420 trees and transplant of 526 trees was tabled for approval before Tree Authority chaired and headed by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Following this, Chahal gave his nod to Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) which is executing the MTHL project. According to BMC officials, trees affected for MTHL project will be transplanted at Kaman and Rajawali villages in Vasai.

Apart from this, felling and transplantation of 256 trees for the upcoming bridge at Mahalaxmi Railway station and an additional proposal of clearing 32 trees to make way for the construction work for Hancock Bridge at Sandhurst Road railway station were also approved by the civic chief in the same meeting.

A senior BMC official said, "Along with the transplantation of trees that are affected an additional number of trees will be planted as compensation. Transplantation of a total of two thousand trees will be carried out."