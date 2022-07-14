Madhya Pradesh: No mobile phones inside counting centres of urban body polls: SEC

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Use of mobile phones will remain prohibited during counting of votes for urban bodies’ election on July 18 and 20. The use of mobile phones during the counting of general and by-elections of urban bodies create a possibility of breach of confidentiality of counting work, said secretary of the State Election Commission, Rakesh Singh, on Thursday.

Secretary State Election Commission Singh said that the use of mobile phones in the counting hall and premises will remain strictly prohibited. Observers appointed by the Commission for election supervision shall be exempted from this restriction, so that they may remain in constant touch with the Commission.

Singh said that the contesting candidate and his election and counting agent will be checked during the entry at the counting centre and will not be allowed to enter the centre with mobile. Instructions have been given to inform all the candidates and recognised political parties in this regard in advance.

Arrangements have already been made by the District Election Officer and the officers related to the counting of votes to install a telephone in the centre to contact the commission.