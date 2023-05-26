Madhya Pradesh: NIA takes over Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case from state ATS after international links surface

Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists being brought to court in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), from Madhya Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (MPATS) after some international links surfaced, said the home minister Narottam Mishra to media persons, here on Friday.

On May 9, Madhya Pradesh ATS busted a module of radical Islamist group HuT and arrested 16 members. Of these accused, 10 were arrested from Bhopal, one was arrested from Chhindwara while other five were nabbed from Hyderabad by Telangana police on the inputs of MP ATS. Police recovered provocative literature, cash and electronic devices from their possesion.

Later, they were brought to Bhopal and presented in the court here.

The minister asserted that the government will now allow any terror activities in the state. He informed that the case has been handed to the team of NIA as some international links surfaced.