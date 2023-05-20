Bhopal HUT expose: Jihad videos of Laden found in electronic equipment

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The videos of Osama bin Laden, urging them to join Jihad, were also confiscated from the possession of the arrested HUT activists.

A series of audios, Tafseer-e-Jihad containing the verses on Jihad, were also found.

The videos of the members undergoing close combat training, mob lynching and encouraging Islam were also found in their mobile phones and laptops.

The videos and audios of communal flare-ups were also found in their mobiles.

The statements of Nupur Sharma, videos of the killing of Kanhaiya, stone-throwing incidents on Ramnavami processions in Khargone, Lucknow and in West Bengal were also found in the mobile phones of the accused.

There were also videos of the incidents of hurling stones at mosques in Bihar and in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Seven of the accused Sami Rizvi, Danish ali, Misbah-ul-Hasan, Mohd Kareen, Mohd. Saleem, Abdur Rahman and Shekh Junaid are highly qualified. It was they who used to exhort others to join Jihad.

Rizvi, Danish, Kareem and Abdur Rahman have passed engineering. They used to teach the team members how to used electronic gadgets.

Practice done in Kamla Park, Indrapuri

Yaseer, a gym trainer, used to give physical training to other members of HUT. Physical exercises were done in Kamala Park, Bhopal. At a fitness centre in Indrapuri, the members were given tips on jumping, kicking, boxing, using knife and high jumps. They were also trained in chanting slogans at isolated places.

Major training camp in Hyderabad

A big training camp was held in Hyderabad in July 2021. Training in firing from air-guns, weight loss and in self-defence was held there. A training camp was held near Bhopal in November last year when the members were given tips on firing and on encouraging people to join Jihad.