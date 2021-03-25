Madhya Pradesh: Nath begins to rap decisions of his own government to give two-hour extra time to bar owners

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath has begun to criticise his own government's decisions over bar licence.

Nath tweets: The present government has decided that the bar owners will be able to store double amount of liquor.

According to Nath, the hotels and clubs will provide liquor till 2am after they pay a little amount of extra money as tax.

Such decisions indicate Shivraj Singh Chouhanís love for liquor, he has twitted.

Nevertheless, the Chouhan-led governmentís decisions, which Nath has criticised, were actually taken in his tenure as chief minister.

The state government has only extended two months for these rules till the new excise policy is implemented. The Nath-led government amended the rules of bar licence on July 27, 2019 when the bar ownersí capability to store liquor was increased by 25%.

Apart from that, the government decided to make liquor available in hotels and resorts whose owners had to pay 15% of extra money. The government also allowed liquor at places than the bars.

Before the Nath-led government fell, several amendments had been made in the excise policy.

As part of the amendments, the bar owners, paying Rs 5,000 extra every day, were allowed to keep their outlets open for two extra hours.

Apart from bars in hotels, other premises were allowed to sell liquor till 1:30am and the drinkers allowed stay there till 2am.