Madhya Pradesh: Narendra Singh Tomar, Rakesh Singh, Riti Pathak Resign As MPs After Election To State Assembly

MP: Narendra Singh Tomar, Rakesh Singh, Riti Pathak Resign From MP Post After Winning Assembly Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Lok Sabha MPs Narendra Singh Tomar, Rakesh Singh and Riti Pathak have tendered their resignations on Wednesday, after winning the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Their resignation comes as part of a constitutional norm following their election to the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.

They are now set to take oath as MLA in the swearing in ceremony which is likely to be held on Thursday.

In the assembly elections held on November 17, BJP had fielded heavyweights to fight the anti-incumbency factor. Seven MPs including three union ministers were fielded of which everyone barring Faggan Singh Kulaste won the election.

Former union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was up against BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya and Indian National Congress’ (INC’s) Ravindra Singh Tomar from Dimni. Tomar is now also one of the contenders for the chief minister’s post.

On the other hand, former Jabalpur MP won the assembly elections from Jabalpur west and Riti Pathak won the polls on Sidhi seat.

Next CM announcement likely today

Speculations are running rife about the next chief minister of the state with incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan keeping himself out of the contest. He said that he is happy as a BJP worker and is headed to Chhindwara today where BJP lost all the seats.

It is noteworthy that in the results declared on December 3, BJP won with a thumping majority of 163 seats while Congress was reduced to only 66 seats.