Madhya Pradesh: Narendra singh Tomar faces Victims’ ire

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Flood victims erupted on Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and raised slogans against him on Saturday in Todi Ganesh market area in the city.

Union minister Tomar along with the officers of the district reached Sheopur to witness the condition of the flood-hit areas. As soon as the minister reached Todi Ganesh Market area, people of the market surrounded the convoy of Tomar. The women and girls of the victim’s family laid down in front of Tomar's car and urged for help.

At the same time the angry victims of the flood-hit area narrated their problems that flood has destroyed their livelihood and expressed their rage against the minister.

The officers along with the minister got worried after witnessing the reactions of the people gathered over there. Then the police administration somehow managed and took the minister to his car.