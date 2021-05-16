Madhya Pradesh: Much ado about nothing? Remdesivir has not been able to reduce the number of corona deaths

BHOPAL: In the second wave of Covid, a serious crisis of Remdesivir and other anti-viral drugs has cropped up in Madhya Pradesh as it has cropped up in the rest of the country and it continues to plague government, as well as private, hospitals.

Remdesivir injection is called a life-saving drug for Covid patients, but the hard fact is that a large number of Covid-19 patients have died even after they were given shots of Remdesivir or other anti-viral drugs, such as Tocilizumab. Remdesivir costs over Rs 30,000 and Tocilizumab costs Rs 40,000 to Rs50,000.

According to healthcare professionals, a World Health Organisation (WHO) report says Remdesivir has not reduced the number of deaths. Besides, this shot has failed to provide quick relief to a patient. There is a shortage of Remdesivir injections, which the kin of corona patients are buying in the blackmarket at exorbitant rates. These injections are administered to patients in a critical condition to check viral infection in the lungs, so these patients hardly survive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a recommendation against the use of Remdesivir. Interim results from its solidarity trial, which was looking at repurposing existing anti-viral drugs to manage Covid-19, found that “there is currently no evidence that Remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients.”