Madhya Pradesh: Most of pharmacies running sans ACs

BHOPAL: Most chemists lack Air conditioning systems and proper storage at their outlets in Madhya Pradesh. Many medicines, specially antibiotics ointments require 18 degree Celsius -25 degree Celsius temperature to protect their efficacy and shelf life. However, lack of proper storage affects their quality, their maximum potency is lost. This often leads to overdosing or under-dosing of antibiotics, say medical experts.

This develops resistance against antibiotics in the patient's body. Improper storage of certain classes of drugs like antibiotics can lessen its potency and affect treatment outcome. Manufacturing companies maintain the temperature but transporters hardly maintain it. Tamil Nadu health department, in 2015, had made it mandatory for all drug stores to have AC in stores. Antibiotics are better stored in cooler conditions, ideally between 18–25 degrees Celsius, to maintain its chemical composition and potency. Vaccines are one class of drugs which need to be maintained in cold chain conditions, under 2–8 degrees Celsius.

Proper temperature must: Former medical superintendent and neurologist of Hamidia hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “ Antibiotics and other medicines should be kept at 18 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius. But unfortunately, chemist and drug store owners do not have AC in their stores to maintain the temperature. They have refrigerators but it is not possible to keep all such medicines in the fridge.” Thus one cannot put doctors at fault for prescribing increased doses of some medicines, he added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Government mulls over changing name of Habibganj police station

Practically not feasible: All India Drugs Control Officers Confederation (AIDCOC) general secretary Rajiv Singhal said, “It is not practically possible for chemists to have ACs in their stores to maintain cool temperature as their profit margin does not allow. They should though have refrigerators and we do instruct for the same.”Singhal further said that manufacturing companies maintain the temperature but transporters hardly care as many trucks do not have AC to maintain the temperature.

ACs not mandatory: Deputy Director Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Shobhit said, “It is not mandatory to have ACs in drug stores, there is no such ruling. Refrigerators are more than sufficient to maintain temperature. At present, the medical stores keep sensitive and expensive medicines in refrigerators and use room coolers to keep temperature low.”

Drug store is different from grocery shop: A pharmacy owner at 10-number market said, “ I have a centralized AC system in my store to maintain temperature. During my visit to Dubai and Australia, I saw the concept of ACs in medical stores to maintain temperature for medicine. I adopted the same. There is a difference between grocery stores and chemist stores. Interestingly, drug stores offer discounts whenever the customer raises the temperature issue.”

In 2014, Chhattisgarh, the Food and Drug Controller had instructed all the medical store owners of the State capital to install air conditioners in their shops. Decision was taken to improve the storage of drugs across government hospitals to ensure that the quality of drugs is maintained and that its potency is not affected. Improper storage of certain classes of drugs like antibiotics can lessen its potency and affect treatment outcome. All drug stores in government hospitals will be air-conditioned so that drugs are stored under proper temperature.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:04 PM IST