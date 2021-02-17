Madhya Pradesh: MLA's representative hacked to death in Chhatarpur

Bhopal: Unidentified assailants hacked to death a local Congress leader Ghanshyam Patel at Gadi-Malhera in Chhatarpur district on Tuesday night. The body was found at his agricultural field on Wednesday morning.

The police said that Patel was a representative of Maharajpur MLA Neeraj Dixit. Patel had gone to his agriculture field to guard crops against wild animals when he was attacked by unidentified men. On Wednesday morning when Patel did not return home, the family members came to the field looking for him. There they found his body in a pool of blood.

Tension prevailed in the area as the news of the murder of a Congress worker spread. MLA Dixit visited the village along with his supporters. The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem.