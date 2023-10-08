Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman’s Body Found In Pond In Chhatarpur

representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a woman who gave birth to a female baby 15 days ago was found in a pond, the police said on Saturday. The woman went missing for the past two days, and her family members lodged a missing person complaint at the police station.

The family members suspect that she may have been murdered. The police, after sending the body for a postmortem, have begun to probe the case. A resident of Kaindi, Ravi Kushwaha said his 21-year-old wife Roshni delivered a baby girl at the district hospital on September 19.

According to him, on October 3, Roshni wanted to have curry made of various vegetables, but her mother-in-law advised her against eating such curry because of her health. In the morning, when the family members woke up, they did not find her in the room.

They initially thought that she may have gone out for some work, but since she did not return for a long time, they lodged a missing person complaint at the police station. Her family members found her body floating in the pond on Friday morning.

A police team led by the in charge of Orchha road police station, Upma Singh, rushed to the spot and took out the body from the pond. The brother of the woman, Munna said that when he was talking to his sister on October 3, he heard the noise of a brawl in the home, and, suddenly, her mobile phone was switched off.