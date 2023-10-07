MP Tragedy: 1 Labourer Dead, 6 Injured After Heap Of Mud Caves In At Flyover Construction Site In Jabalpur; Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One labourer died, while 6 were severely injured after a heap of mud collapse at the flyover construction site near Shivaji Chowk in Madan Mahal area in Jabalpur.

According to the information, seven labourers got trapped when a mound of mud fell on them. After getting information about the accident, the police and administration team reached the spot. Six out of seven labourers are reduced, while one labourer died during.

The injured labourers have been admitted to a private hospital in the city and the police have started investigating the cause of the accident.

All the labourers are said to be residents of Barabari, Jharkhand.

Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also inaugurated a part of the state's largest under-construction flyover. A flyover is being constructed from Madan Mahal area to Damoh Naka area in Jabalpur by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at a cost of Rs 1100 crore. It is being said that this flyover is the largest elevated flyover in the state.

