Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Shot Dead In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy was shot dead and three others sustained severe in an incident of firing over of property dispute in Ardoni village under Rithaura police in early hours of Friday, the police said on Saturday. A case has been registered against the attackers. The police also raided their probable hideouts, but nobody was arrested.

According to reports, a resident of the village Rajaram Gurjar has an old property dispute with his cousin Jaisingh Gurjar. The two families were blaming each other for breaking the farmyards of other. Clashes between the two families often take place over the issue.

To settle the score, Jai Singh and his cohorts armed with guns entered the house of Rajaram in early hours of Saturdy and attacked his family members. Those who were attacked were Rajaram, his wife Anardevi, a relative Shailendra and his son Jaiveer.

All the four persons were seriously injured in the incident. Hearing the sound of gunshots, the villagers woke up and one of them informed the police.

When the police rushed to spot the attackers ran away. The injured were sent to Noorabad health centre. Since the condition of Jaiveer was deteriorating, he was shifted to Morena district hospital from where referred to Gwalior where the boy died.

The conditions of the injured Rajaram, Anardevi and Shailendra were stated to be critical. The police registered a complaint against the culprits and began to search for them.

Additional superintendent of Raisingh Narwaria said that the accused would soon be arrested and that the cops raided the hideouts of the attackers.